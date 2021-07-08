Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OXIG. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,465 ($32.21) to GBX 2,580 ($33.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of LON OXIG traded down GBX 60 ($0.78) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,410 ($31.49). The stock had a trading volume of 79,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,272. The company has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of GBX 1,211.60 ($15.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,174.86.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

