Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Petro Matad (LON:MATD)

Petro Matad (LON:MATD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON:MATD traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 7 ($0.09). The company had a trading volume of 5,954,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,840. Petro Matad has a twelve month low of GBX 2.18 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 9.34 ($0.12). The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.70 million and a PE ratio of -17.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.

About Petro Matad

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

