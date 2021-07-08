Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Kingspan Group (LON:KGP)

Kingspan Group (LON:KGP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of KGP stock traded down GBX 1.19 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 83.65 ($1.09). The stock had a trading volume of 36,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,086. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.93. The company has a market cap of £151.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of GBX 51.45 ($0.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 85.30 ($1.11).

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

