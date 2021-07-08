Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Kingspan Group (LON:KGP)

Kingspan Group (LON:KGP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of KGP stock traded down GBX 1.19 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 83.65 ($1.09). The stock had a trading volume of 36,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,086. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.93. The company has a market cap of £151.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of GBX 51.45 ($0.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 85.30 ($1.11).
Kingspan Group Company Profile
