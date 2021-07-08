Shore Capital Reiterates “No Recommendation” Rating for Wincanton (LON:WIN)

Wincanton (LON:WIN)‘s stock had its “no recommendation” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on WIN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Wincanton in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price on shares of Wincanton in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of WIN stock traded down GBX 26 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 423 ($5.53). The stock had a trading volume of 135,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 436.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32,880.00. The company has a market cap of £526.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86. Wincanton has a 1-year low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 470 ($6.14).

In other Wincanton news, insider Stewart Oades sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 447 ($5.84), for a total transaction of £44,700 ($58,400.84).

About Wincanton

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

