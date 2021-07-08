Showcase (SHO) Reaches One Day Volume of $172,073.00

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a total market cap of $437,810.64 and $172,073.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Showcase has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00046208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00121098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00162846 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,730.28 or 1.00034756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.96 or 0.00938180 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,254,818 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.