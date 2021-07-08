SHPING (SHPING) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One SHPING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SHPING has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $73,875.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SHPING has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00056129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.95 or 0.00893490 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 92.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,339,519 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

