Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer Sells 10,249 Shares

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 10,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,026,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shutterstock alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 8,722 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $801,900.68.

On Monday, June 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,506 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $1,514,425.50.

On Friday, June 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 14,065 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $1,276,680.05.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total value of $4,834,650.10.

On Monday, May 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $6,028,702.75.

Shares of SSTK traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.96. 338,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,535. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on SSTK. Truist increased their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,828,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 3.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,096 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 15.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,327,000 after purchasing an additional 82,002 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 84.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 484,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,138,000 after purchasing an additional 222,344 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 444,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,570,000 after purchasing an additional 24,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.