SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,107 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of SI-BONE worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in SI-BONE by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,668 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 8,814.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 644,712 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at $19,133,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,039,000 after purchasing an additional 263,523 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 654,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 233,111 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIBN shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

SIBN stock opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 14.64. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $148,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,647.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $71,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,820,757 in the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

