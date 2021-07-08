Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) fell 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.15 and last traded at $16.32. 152,271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,910,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.
SBSW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)
Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
