Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.25% of Sierra Bancorp worth $9,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

BSRR opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

