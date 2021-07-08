Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.16. Silver Bull Resources shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 15,735 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97.

About Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL)

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

