Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of Silvergate Capital worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 207.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,079,000 after acquiring an additional 318,786 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 738.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,093,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,458,000 after acquiring an additional 963,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after acquiring an additional 39,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 335,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,727,000 after acquiring an additional 118,730 shares during the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $1,139,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,598,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $7,920,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,920,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,250 shares of company stock worth $10,684,388 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.75.

Shares of SI traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,671. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 2.63. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $187.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.60.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 32.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

