Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,882 shares during the quarter. Silvergate Capital comprises approximately 1.9% of Toroso Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Toroso Investments LLC owned 1.21% of Silvergate Capital worth $40,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 9.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.75.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $1,154,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $469,200.00. Insiders sold 100,250 shares of company stock worth $10,684,388 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SI traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.60. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 32.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.