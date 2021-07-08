Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $36,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.8% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 125.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 27,489 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,372,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,391,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $110.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.42%.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Olosky acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

