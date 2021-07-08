Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stock Position Lowered by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.47% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $20,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Olosky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of SSD opened at $110.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

