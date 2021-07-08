Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,649 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 107.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.57 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

