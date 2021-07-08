SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,460,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,121 shares during the quarter. SiteOne Landscape Supply comprises 2.0% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 10.04% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $761,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SITE. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,073,902.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total transaction of $514,752.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,044 shares of company stock worth $11,047,884. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SITE shares. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $104.04 and a one year high of $206.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.11.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.