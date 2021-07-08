Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €145.00 by Warburg Research

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SIX2. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €119.00 ($140.00).

ETR:SIX2 opened at €114.40 ($134.59) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.44. Sixt has a 52-week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 52-week high of €132.60 ($156.00). The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is €120.72.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

