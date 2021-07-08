Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) is Tremblant Capital Group’s 9th Largest Position

Tremblant Capital Group lowered its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,953,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,352,306 shares during the period. Skechers U.S.A. accounts for 3.6% of Tremblant Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tremblant Capital Group owned about 1.87% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $123,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 36,278 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 247,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 35,735.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,729,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15.8% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 81,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SKX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $213,029.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,895.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $100,413.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,739,392.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813. 25.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.66. The stock had a trading volume of 36,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 1.44. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.35.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

