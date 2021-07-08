Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) PT Set at C$22.00 by Raymond James

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) received a C$22.00 price objective from research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SKE stock traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.62. 258,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,331. The stock has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$3.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 64,900 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.65, for a total value of C$237,164.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,220,425.77. Also, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 53,100 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.36, for a total transaction of C$762,712.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,629 shares in the company, valued at C$1,215,585.57. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,000 shares of company stock worth $1,573,195.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

