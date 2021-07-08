Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.45% from the company’s current price.

Shares of SKE stock traded down C$0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$13.46. The company had a trading volume of 147,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,461. The stock has a market capitalization of C$820.43 million and a P/E ratio of -7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Skeena Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.60 and a twelve month high of C$16.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.63.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.52). Research analysts forecast that Skeena Resources will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

