Skrumble Network Market Cap Reaches $1.98 Million (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Skrumble Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Skrumble Network has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $401,572.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Skrumble Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00055047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00018073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.09 or 0.00859244 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 92.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Skrumble Network Coin Profile

SKM is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skrumble Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skrumble Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skrumble Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skrumble Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.