SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.66. SLR Senior Investment shares last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 37,066 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SUNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 137.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLR Senior Investment Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SLR Senior Investment during the first quarter worth about $484,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SLR Senior Investment in the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SLR Senior Investment in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 58,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in SLR Senior Investment in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

