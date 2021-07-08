SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $72.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. 16,971 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 256,296 shares.The stock last traded at $54.29 and had previously closed at $56.02.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

In related news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $329,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,015,373 shares of company stock valued at $101,689,172 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 2,724.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SMART Global by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.71 and a beta of 0.94.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

SMART Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

