SmartCash (SMART) Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 8th. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded down 4% against the dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $8.04 million and $219,443.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,504.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,165.57 or 0.06662334 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $486.35 or 0.01496264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.92 or 0.00399697 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00153908 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.99 or 0.00630641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.54 or 0.00420072 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.09 or 0.00344838 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

