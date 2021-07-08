SmartCash Trading Down 2.7% This Week (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 8th. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SmartCash has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. SmartCash has a total market cap of $8.14 million and approximately $260,763.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,061.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,121.18 or 0.06415781 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.96 or 0.01457746 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.23 or 0.00393887 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00147123 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $205.83 or 0.00622546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.90 or 0.00417094 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.65 or 0.00328623 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

