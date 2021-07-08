Smartshare Trading Down 0.4% This Week (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a total market cap of $606,595.60 and approximately $13,060.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Smartshare has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00034262 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00032919 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000112 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

