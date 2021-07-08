Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CFO Pete Godbole Acquires 1,400 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CFO Pete Godbole acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.10 per share, with a total value of $106,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE SMAR traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,506. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

