Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Anna Griffin Sells 1,500 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $115,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Anna Griffin sold 1,600 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $115,200.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $73,460.00.

SMAR stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.61. 688,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,506. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -72.88 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 46,287 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1,838.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after buying an additional 245,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMAR. KeyCorp raised their target price on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

