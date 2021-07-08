Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Anna Griffin Sells 1,500 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $115,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Anna Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Anna Griffin sold 1,600 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $115,200.00.
- On Thursday, June 24th, Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $73,460.00.
SMAR stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.61. 688,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,506. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -72.88 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $85.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 46,287 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1,838.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after buying an additional 245,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMAR. KeyCorp raised their target price on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.