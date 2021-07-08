SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$33.13. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at C$32.43, with a volume of 317,536 shares trading hands.

SNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SNC-Lavalin Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$31.55.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 2.0399999 EPS for the current year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

