Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon Sells 18,512 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total transaction of $4,351,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, June 7th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 46,280 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $11,472,349.20.

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $250.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,830,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,963. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The stock has a market cap of $74.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.57.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Snowflake by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in Snowflake by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Snowflake by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

