Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lowered its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,835 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $17,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 153.4% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 29,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total value of $6,811,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,257,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 715,307 shares of company stock valued at $173,229,699. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.82.

SNOW stock opened at $248.75 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.16.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

