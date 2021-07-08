SnowSwap Price Tops $7.30 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 8th. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $85,893.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for $7.30 or 0.00022267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded up 30% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00047224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00124920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00168006 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,883.03 or 1.00250056 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.35 or 0.00958344 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,305 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

