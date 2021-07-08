Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 85.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,354 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQM. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,789,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,435,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,942,000. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,954,000.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.18. 15,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.17. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

SQM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.