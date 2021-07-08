SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $8,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,721,000 after acquiring an additional 538,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $141,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,070,000 after acquiring an additional 355,976 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,137,000 after acquiring an additional 299,217 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total value of $2,730,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total transaction of $825,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,667 shares of company stock valued at $10,033,678. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.41.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $264.00. 26,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.29 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.03.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.