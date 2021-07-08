Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Barclays

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $57.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.05% from the stock’s previous close.

SCCO has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $63.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.66. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $260,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 392.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

