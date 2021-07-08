Sparkle Loyalty Trading Down 41.9% Over Last Week (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 29% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 41.9% lower against the dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a market capitalization of $21,400.26 and approximately $1.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00056788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.05 or 0.00933626 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 99.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

SPRKL is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,014,300 coins. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

