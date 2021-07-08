SparkPoint Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $31.12 million and $277,587.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00057290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $302.57 or 0.00922294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00044207 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SRK is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,134,396,263 coins. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

