Spartan Protocol Price Reaches $0.27 (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000816 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $10.01 million and $961,707.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00047224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00124920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00168006 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,883.03 or 1.00250056 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.35 or 0.00958344 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 37,871,836 coins and its circulating supply is 37,401,758 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

