SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $24,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $346.92 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $255.35 and a one year high of $351.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $343.33.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

