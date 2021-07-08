SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Holdings Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,247,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,137 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 8.70% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $77,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 92,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,059,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.09. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

