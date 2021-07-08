SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) is Toroso Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,001,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463,688 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises about 6.4% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Toroso Investments LLC owned 3.31% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $136,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 16,890,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,147,000 after buying an additional 2,402,792 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500,000 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 10,087,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,494,000 after acquiring an additional 611,544 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,809,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,770,000 after purchasing an additional 661,771 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,529,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,677,000 after purchasing an additional 579,864 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.87. 151,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,378. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $20.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25.

