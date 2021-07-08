SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Cassia Capital Partners LLC

Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 3.8% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 200,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,240 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.15. The stock had a trading volume of 582,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,142,909. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.78.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

