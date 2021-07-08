SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $9,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $36.93 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $38.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.31.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.