SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Stock Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,105,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,398 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.89% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $77,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 70,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 65,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $74.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.93. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

