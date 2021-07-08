Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Hits $0.10

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00063127 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00037781 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001132 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00269270 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000533 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00037791 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

