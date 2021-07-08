Sphera Funds Management LTD. Has $80.18 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 6.1% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $80,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,694,000 after acquiring an additional 259,494 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,782,000 after buying an additional 221,092 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after buying an additional 4,082,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,562,000 after buying an additional 505,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $1,463,293,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $235.72. 72,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,479,018. The stock has a market cap of $226.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $239.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.87.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 775,260 shares of company stock worth $177,641,888 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

