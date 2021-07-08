Sphera Funds Management LTD. Makes New $7.93 Million Investment in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 241,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,931,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 0.66% of Bolt Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $148,226,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $9,469,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $7,519,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,646,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.41. 2,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,060. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.90. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.07. The company has a current ratio of 22.58, a quick ratio of 22.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $523.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.62.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.22). Equities analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

