Sphera Funds Management LTD. Makes New Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 16.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth about $18,462,000. United Maritime Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.0% in the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.3% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 18,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 8.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. China Renaissance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $7.72 on Thursday, hitting $174.99. 337,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,010,236. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.83. The company has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $114.75 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

