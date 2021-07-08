Sphera Funds Management LTD. Takes $8.78 Million Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 0.07% of Zai Lab at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 50.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter worth about $73,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZLAB traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,362. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.79 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.33.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total transaction of $14,733,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $153,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,655,324.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,254 shares of company stock worth $54,355,279 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

